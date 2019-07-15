View of the lava-covered ruins of a church in San Juan Parangaricutiro, Mexico - in the state of Michoacán - on June 27, 2019. The town was covered by lava and ash from the erupting Paricutin volcano on Feb. 10, 1943, similar to Italy's doomed village of Pompeii. EFE-EPA/Ivan Villanueva

Francisco Lazaro, 95, tells visitors on June 27, 2019, about the eruption of the 1943 eruption of Mexico's Paricutin volcano. Just the lava-covered ruins of a church remain in the town of San Juan Parangaricutiro, Mexico - in the state of Michoacan. The town was covered by lava and ash from the erupting Paricutin volcano on Feb. 10, 1943, similar to Italy's doomed village of Pompeii. EFE-EPA/Ivan Villanueva

Mexico has its own version of Pompeii in the western state of Michoacan, where the ruins of a church mark the site where the village of San Juan Parangaricutiro stood before it was buried by ash and lava from the Paricutin Volcano, the world's youngest fire mountain.

Like southern Italy's Vesuvius, which along with Pompeii wiped away the towns of Herculaneum and other villages when it erupted in AD 79, Paritucin buried the town from which it took its name along with San Juan Parangaricutiro when it burst into existence in 1943.