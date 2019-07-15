Francisco Lazaro, 95-years-old, a witness of the eruption of the Paricutin Volcano poses in front of the remains of the church of San Juan Parangaricutiro, June 27, 2019, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ivan Villanueva

Tourists at the remains of the church of San Juan Parangaricutiro, June 27, 2019, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ivan Villanueva

Mexico has its own version of Pompeii in the western state of Michoacan, where the ruins of a church mark the site where the village of San Juan Parangaricutiro stood before it was buried by ash and lava from the Paricutin Volcano, the world's youngest fire mountain.

Like southern Italy's Vesuvius, which along with Pompeii wiped away the towns of Herculaneum and other villages when it erupted in AD 79, Paritucin buried the town from which it took its name along with San Juan Parangaricutiro when it burst into existence in 1943.