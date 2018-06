A survivor of the Fuego volcano's June 3 eruption rests after taking part in search operations, San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Santiago Billy

San Miguel Los Lotes, a small town located some 50 km (30 mi) west of Guatemala City, has been silenced by the Fuego volcano.

The volcano's eruption on June 3, which has left 110 people dead although some 200 are still missing, took the lives of many of San Miguel's residents, silencing the laughter and joy of a town that is no longer.