Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during an event at UCLA in Los Angeles on Thursday, 22 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a program at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Spain's president on Thursday presented a plan at NBCUniversal Studios in Los Angeles to a group of executives from companies such as Netflix and HBO to turn Spain into the "Hollywood of Europe."

Pedro Sánchez outlined the pillars of a plan to which he will allocate 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion) to boost Spain's audiovisual sector, which includes tax incentives for production houses that base themselves in Spain and a special visa to expedite the entry of professionals.