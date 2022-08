Colombia's President Gustavo Petro speaks during the closing of the seventh Colombian Businessmen Congress of the National Association of Industrialists (ANDI) in Cartagena, Colombia, 12 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

A handout photo made available by the Colombian Foreign Ministry shows Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alvaro Leyva (C), shaking hands with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez (L), in Bogota, Colombia, 23 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Colombian Foreign Ministry HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Colombian Foreign Ministry shows Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alvaro Leyva (L), and the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez (C), in Bogota, Colombia, 23 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Colombian Foreign Ministry HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Bogotá on Tuesday for the first stage of his Latin American tour and is expected to convey to new Colombia leader Gustavo Petro his full support for the president’s leftist policies and attempts to achieve definitive peace in the country.

Sánchez landed at 8 pm (01:00 GMT Wednesday) at El Dorado airport in Bogotá, where Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva was waiting to welcome him.