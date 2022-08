A handout photograph provided by the Ecuadorian foreign ministry shows its Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín (2-L) greeting Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (2-R) upon his arrival in Quito (Ecuador) on Aug. 24, 2022. EFE/HANDOUT/CHANCILLERY OF ECUADOR/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT MANDATORY)

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Quito on Wednesday to meet with Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso and reaffirm the commitment of Spain and its companies to the future of the country.

Sánchez and his delegation, including Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto, landed at the airport of the Ecuadorian capital just after 8.45 pm (01:45 GMT on Thursday).