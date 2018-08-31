Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed Thursday that the European Union approved 35 million euros (about $41 million) in humanitarian aid to help Latin America deal with the wave of Venezuelan refugees fleeing the crisis in their country.

"The Spanish government also has used its good offices within the framework of the European Union, and today ... in Brussels approval was given for 35 million euros that the (EU) will place at the disposal of the Latin American region to deal with this immigration crisis," said Sanchez in Bogota after meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque.