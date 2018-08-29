Bolivian President Evo Morales (l) greets Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (r) on his arrival at the Water and Sanitation Fund program at the facilities of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on Aug. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/ J.J. Guillen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday guaranteed to Bolivian President Evo Morales Madrid's continued cooperation to help provide potable water and sanitation to many parts of the South American country because - he said - he agreed with his host that "water is life."

Sanchez and Morales, who held their first meeting on Tuesday in Santa Cruz, on Wednesday shared a working breakfast and later headed to the Ibero-American training center at the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).