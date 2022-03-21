Paris (France), 21/03/2022.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks to the press during a joint statement with French President Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 21 March 2022. (Francia, España) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that he hopes the European Commission will provide a balanced response to the side effects of the war in Ukraine, which has dented the continent’s energy supply and triggered rising fuel and electricity prices.