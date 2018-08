Female Iberian Lynx "Saliega" (L), with her cubs "Castañuela" and "Camarina", two of the three lynx cubs born in Doñana's El Acebuche Lynx center. in Doñana (Spain) March 13, 2007. EPA-EFE (FILE) / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Archive image shows one of the 4x4 off-road buses used for Doñana National Park VIP guided visits, in Doñan, Huelva (Spain.) Apr 3, 2014 EPA-EFE (FILE) /Julio Muñoz

Archive image of the palacio de Las Marismillas, in Spain's Doñana National Park, used by the Spanish government as guesthouse for visiting foreign mandataries and VIP's. in Doñana, Huelva province (Spain) Aug 17, 2012 EPA-EFE (FILE)/AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) talk at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2018. Both leaders met for bilateral talks prior to the European Council June 28-29, 2018 in which Merkel will try to convince European leaders of new regulations regarding refugees. EPA-EFE /FILE)/FILIP SINGER

The office of Spain's prime minister on Thursday advanced to EFE the contents of upcoming joint high-level talks with Germany's chancellor.

Both leaders will explore over the weekend bilateral and European Union matters, taking in core issues such as defense, monetary and economic union and the EU's role as a social pillar.