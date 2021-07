A handout photo made available by APPLE, INC. shows Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/BROOKS KRAFT / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sánchez puts Spain 'on the radar' of US investors as tour wraps up

Spain's president believes that he has fulfilled the objective of his economic tour of the United States by putting Spain "on the radar" of investment funds for short- and medium-term business decisions.

"The time to invest in Spain is now," Pedro Sánchez said at a press conference at HP's headquarters in Palo Alto to sum up his tour.