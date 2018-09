Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) shakes hands with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, 25 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Ballesteros

Spanish Prime Minister will make an official visit to Cuba "as soon as possible" after accepting the invitation extended to him on Tuesday by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Spanish authorities said.

Sanchez and Diaz-Canel met on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, both leaders being on hand for the opening of the General Assembly session, for which many heads of state and government have gathered.