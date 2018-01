A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on Jan. 15, 2018 shows rescue workers operating on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT --BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on Jan. 15, 2018 shows the fire on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' being doused after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 10 Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters on Jan. 15, 2018 shows the fire on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' being doused after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAPAN COAST GUARD HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on Jan. 15 2018 shows the fire on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT

An Iranian oil tanker that sank in the East China Sea has left a large oil slick, Chinese state television said on Monday, raising concerns over the environmental damage the collision could cause.

The 18.5-kilometer (10.5-mile)-long oil slick is the result of a Jan. 6 collision between the Iranian tanker and a Hong-Kong registered freighter.