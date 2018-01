A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on 15 January 2018 shows the fire on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' being doused after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 12 January 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUTEDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on 15 January 2018 shows rescue workers operating on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on 15 January 2018 shows rescue workers operating on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on 15 January 2018 shows smoke rising from the fire on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on 15 January 2018 shows the fire on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters on 15 January 2018 shows the fire on the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' being doused after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JAPAN COAST GUARD HANDOUTEDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The oil slicks left by the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi, after it exploded and sank on Sunday are multiplying in the Sea of China, according to China's State Oceanic Administration late Monday.

The agency said in a statement that several oil spills have been found near the site where the ship sank and that they were much larger than the previous ones.