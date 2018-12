A malnourished 3-year-old North Korean boy is fed vitamin- and mineral-enriched porridge supplied by the United Nations World Food Programme at a hospital in Sinyang county, South Pyongan province on Aug. 4, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Gerald Bourke

Ri Ho-rim (R), secretary general of the North Korean Red Cross Society, speaks to reporters in Shenyang, China, Mar. 20, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean workers of the Korean Red Cross load relief supplies for North Korea onto trucks in Seoul, Monday Apr. 26, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/YUN SUK-BONG

The North Korean Red Cross has described the country’s health situation as "extremely worrying" as a result of international sanctions on the Pyongyang regime, local agency Yonhap reported on Thursday.

The statement published by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted the need to provide more humanitarian assistance to the country, citing the humanitarian situation as “one of the world’s most chronic and forgotten crises.”