US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris speaks about the North's denuclearization during a meeting with reporters at his residence in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) is greeted by Harry Harris (L), US ambassador to South Korea, as he returns home through Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, South Korea, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Harry Harris, then-Commander of the United States Pacific Command, waits for arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Sanctions will remain on Pyongyang until the regime denuclearizes, the United States' ambassador to South Korea on Thursday insisted ahead the upcoming summit between the US and North Korea.

Harry Harris was speaking at a forum in Seoul where he discussed the meeting that will be held between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27 and 28 to advance the dialogue on disarmament.