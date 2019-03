US Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

US Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders (L) greets people after speaking at a rally at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Independent senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday made a passionate bid to win the Democratic nomination for president and promised a fight against racial and economic injustices in the United States if he is elected in 2020.

Addressing thousands of his supporters who frequently roared in applause during his some 40 minutes of speech at the Navy Pier's Festival Hall in Chicago, 77-year-old Sanders said his second presidential bid would finish the political revolution that began in 2016.