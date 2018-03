Vehicles commute on a main road during haze in Beijing, China, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Vehicles commute on a main road during haze in Beijing, China, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A view of buildings during haze in Beijing, China, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A man wears a facemask as he commutes during haze in Beijing, China, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A man wearing a facemask walks on an overpass bridge during haze in Beijing, China, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Air quality index in the Chinese capital Wednesday dipped to dangerous levels after a sandstorm from Mongolia enveloped the city in a cloud of dust and pollution and reduced visibility significantly.

The concentration of PM10 particles (about 10 microns in diameter) reached 1,988 micrograms per cubic metre and led the Beijing weather service to issue a moderate alert early Wednesday.