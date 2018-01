A file photo dated 19 October 2009 showing a worker checking the filling up of vials of Humenza adjutant, a H1N1 flu vaccine produced by the Sanofi-Pasteur laboratories in Val-de-Reuil, France. EPA-EFE FILE/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

French Thomas Triomphe Head of Asia Pacific Sanofi Pasteur gestures during a hearing at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 14 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Guillaume Leroy (L), Vice President of Dengue Vaccine Company Sanofi Pasteur, meets a Filipino school girl during a nationwide vaccination at a school in the flood prone city of Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines, 04 April 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur said Monday it will return 1.4 billion pesos ($27.8 million) to the Philippine government for the doses of unused vaccines, following the suspension of the dengue vaccination program in the country.

"Our decision to reimburse for unused doses is not related to any safety or quality issue with Dengvaxia (name of the vaccine)," the firm said in a statement.