A demonstrator and a member of the security forces in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 5, 2019, on a new day of nationwide anti-government protests. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

General view of a destroyed metro stop at Santiago's Plaza Italia, the Ground Zero for the widespread anti-government demonstrations in Chile on Nov. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Elvis Gonzalez

For the past 19 days, Chile has been in the throes of an ongoing earthquake against social inequality that has shaken all the social, political and economic classes and which has Santiago's Plaza Italia, a symbolic site in the country's history of social struggle, as its Ground Zero.

Under the gaze of the statue of Gen. Manuel Baquedano, the military victor of the 1879-1884 War of the Pacific in which Chile faced off against Peru and Bolivia, Chileans have gathered for years to protest on assorted issues on the plaza bearing his name, but colloquially known as Plaza Italia.