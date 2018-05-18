Colombian President, Juan Manuel Santos (C), speaks next to Director of Criminal Investigation and INTERPOL, General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia (L), and Director of the Fiscal and Customs Police, General Juan Carlos Buitrago (not shown), during a public statement in Bogota, Colombia, 17 May 2018. Santos accused his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, of paying Colombian citizens to obtain the Venezuelan ID and vote in next Sunday's presidential election. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday accused his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, of paying Colombian citizens to obtain voter ID cards in the neighboring country and vote in the national election this weekend, in which Maduro is running for re-election.

"From trustworthy intelligence sources, we have knowledge of a plan by the Maduro regime, under way since the end of last year, to register and transport Colombian citizens to vote next Sunday, May 20," said Santos in a statement.