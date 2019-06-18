Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez says in an interview with EFE on June 18, 2019, that former President Juan Manuel Santos's administration spent more money on public relations to promote the 2016 peace accord he signed with the FARC than it did on carrying out the peace projects that were agreed upon. EFE-EPA/Juan Diego Lopez

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said in an interview with EFE that former President Juan Manuel Santos's administration spent more money on public relations to promote the peace accord he signed in 2016 with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group than it did on carrying out the peace projects that were agreed upon.

During an interview in Bogota, Ramirez also said that the administration of President Ivan Duque is not obstructing the peace accord and that his predecessor lowered his guard in the fight against drug trafficking.