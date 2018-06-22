Colombia's outgoing president expressed satisfaction with his two terms in office and said the country his successor will govern is much better off than it was eight years ago, especially because of the peace deal signed with FARC guerillas.

"I'm very satisfied to hand over a country at peace, a country without the FARC," Juan Manuel Santos said in an interview with EFE, referring to the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrilla group, which is now a communist political party that uses the same acronym but is now known as the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force.