A handout photo made available by the Colombian Presidency, shows the President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos during a address in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president elect of Colombia, Ivan Duque, greets supporters at his campaign headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks after voting during the second round of the presidential elections, in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN ZARAMA

The president of Colombia called candidate Ivan Duque on Sunday to congratulate him for his victory in the presidential elections.

"I called Ivan Duque to congratulate him and wish him the best of luck. I offered him all the collaboration of the Government to make an orderly and peaceful transition," Juan Manuel Santos said on his Twitter account.