Some 15,000 members of the army, navy, air force and police parade through Bogota on July 20, 2018 - Colombian Independence Day - as Kfir fighter planes, Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft fly overhead. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos presided for the last time this Friday in Bogota over the July 20 military parade commemorating the country's 208 years of independence.

The head of state, who will be replaced in office next Aug. 7 by President-elect Ivan Duque, was today on the 68th Avenue podium of honor with some of his ministers, the top brass of the military and family members to witness the armed forces parade.