Colombians must achieve reconciliation as a society if peace in the Andean nation is to be consolidated, according to ex-President Juan Manuel Santos, who said Joe Biden's ascent to the United States' highest office will be a positive development for the peace deal signed four years ago between his administration and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas.

Santos, who was in office from 2010 to 2018, boldly embarked on peace negotiations with the FARC (now a political party that uses the same acronym) in a bid to end more than a half-century of armed conflict. That process led to the signing of a historic peace accord on Nov. 24, 2016, at Bogota's Teatro Colon.