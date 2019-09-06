Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos said Thursday that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) no longer exists and the group of Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich that recently decided to again take up arms is just a criminal gang seeking to avoid justice.

"No matter how much political clothing they want to wear, no one will recognize them as political interlocutors because the FARC ceased to exist; the commanders representing 90 percent of the rebel group who stayed in the process are saying, they have nothing to do with us," 68-year-old Santos told EFE. EFE-EPA