Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (C) speaking to the press next to governor of Norte de Santander William Villamizar (L) and Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin (C-R), in Cucuta, Colombia, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Colombia/Juan David Tena

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin (R), talking to the press in Cucuta, Colombia, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Colombia/Juan David Tena

President Juan Manuel Santos called on his fellow Colombians to show generosity toward Venezuelans fleeing from the crisis devastating the neighboring country.

"I would like to ask all Colombians to steer clear of xenophobia and hostilities toward Venezuelans," said Santos in the border city of Cucuta. "It is easy to manipulate people's pain, which is why I ask the candidates running for office to avoid using this situation to exacerbate fear for electoral ends."