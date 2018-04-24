Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday addressed the United Nations General Assembly, saying that the war on drugs has not been successful, calling for a different international focus and emphasizing that drug trafficking is the main threat to peace in his country.
"The war that the world declared on drugs more than 40 years ago has not been won. The strategy based exclusively on prohibition and repression has only created more deaths, more prisoners, more dangerous criminal organizations," said Santos in a speech before the General Assembly.