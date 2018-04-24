Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (l) is greeted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (r) before the start of their meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jason Szenes

Photo provided by the United Nations showing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos delivering a speech on building peace before the UN General Assembly in New York on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Evan Schneider

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday addressed the United Nations General Assembly, saying that the war on drugs has not been successful, calling for a different international focus and emphasizing that drug trafficking is the main threat to peace in his country.

"The war that the world declared on drugs more than 40 years ago has not been won. The strategy based exclusively on prohibition and repression has only created more deaths, more prisoners, more dangerous criminal organizations," said Santos in a speech before the General Assembly.