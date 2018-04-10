A supporter of the Alternative Revolutionary Common Force (FARC) party holds a banner where it reads: 'Respect the agreements, freedom now' during a rally protest against the detention of the the former guerrilla and political lider of that party Jesus Santrich in front of the headquarters of the Colombian Prosecutor's Office in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Supporters of the Alternative Revolutionary Common Force (FARC) party gather during a protest against the detention of the party's former political leader Jesus Santrich at the Colombian Prosecutor's Office in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

A handout image released by Colombian Prosecutor office shows an Interpol document against Colombian Seusis Pausivas Hernandez Solarte, alias Jesus Santrich, member of former rebel group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/COLOMBIAN PROSECUTOR OFFICE HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Colombian Presidency, shows Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos giving a statement to the press, in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESAR CARRION / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(FILE) Number two of the FARC, AKA 'Ivan Marquez' (C); Seusis Paucias Hernandez Solarte, AKA Jesus Santrich (L); and Judith Simanca Herrera, AKA Victoria Sandino (R), participate in a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

Colombia's peace process faced a test on Monday with the detention of Jesus Santrich, one of the leaders of the former guerrilla group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, before his extradition to the United States.

Though the peace agreement guarantees non-extradition of the members of the current political party of FARC, for crimes committed before sealing the agreement and those related to armed conflict, it does not apply to Santrich since, according to the authorities, the charges of drug trafficking pressed against him relate to crimes committed afterwards.