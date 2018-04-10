Colombia's peace process faced a test on Monday with the detention of Jesus Santrich, one of the leaders of the former guerrilla group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, before his extradition to the United States.
Though the peace agreement guarantees non-extradition of the members of the current political party of FARC, for crimes committed before sealing the agreement and those related to armed conflict, it does not apply to Santrich since, according to the authorities, the charges of drug trafficking pressed against him relate to crimes committed afterwards.