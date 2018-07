Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel gives a speech on July 17, 2018, to the Sao Paulo Forum, held in Cuba this year and which pays tribute to its "founder and guide," Fidel Castro. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (c.r.) raises the hand of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (c.l.) on July 17, 2018, the last day of the Sao Paulo Forum, held in Cuba this year and which pays tribute to its "founder and guide," Fidel Castro. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The presidents of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel (3rd l.), of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (2nd l.), an of Bolivia, Evo Morales (2nd r.) meet on July 17, 2018, the last day of the Sao Paulo Forum, held in Cuba this year and which pays tribute to its "founder and guide," Fidel Castro. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

More than 600 leftist politicians and activists paid tribute Tuesday in Havana to the late Cuban President Fidel Castro on the last day of the 24th Sao Paulo Forum, of which the revolutionary was its founder and guide.

Castro (1926-2016) was remembered together with the also deceased Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (1954-2013) as "heroes of Latin American independence that progressive movements should follow."