Thousands of people participate in the LGBT Pride Parade on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, one of the biggest in the world, in Brazil, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

The Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Sunday held its gay pride parade, one of the biggest in the world, and urged people to vote wisely in the upcoming elections in October in order to carry forward the fight against homophobia.

This year's march was attended by Monica Benicio, the partner of Brazilian councilor and activist Marielle Franco, who was assassinated in Rio de Janeiro in March, allegedly by members of a militia.