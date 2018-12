Members of the Commercial Association of Sao Paulo (ACSP) launch around 50,000 balloons in a traditional ceremony to greet the New Year and bid farewell 2018, in the central region of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Some 50,000 biodegradable balloons turned the skies over Brazil's largest city yellow, blue, green and orange on Friday as part of a year-end celebration launched 26 years ago.

The launch was organized by the Sao Paulo merchants association (ACSP) to highlight the struggles of 2018 and celebrate the victories expected in 2019, according to the group's president, Alencar Burti.