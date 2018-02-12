A still image from a handout video footage made available by the Russian Emergencies Ministry press service shows rescuers search human remains and collect plane debris at the site of the crashed Russian Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 passenger plane near the Stepanovskoy village near Argunovo, Ramensky district, Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT

Russian soldiers walk to secure an area, where rescuers search for human remains and collect plane debris at the site of the crashed Russian Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 passenger plane near the Stepanovskoy village near Argunovo, Ramensky district, Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Debris of the crashed Russian Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 passenger plane lies in the snow near the Stepanovskoy village near Argunovo, Ramensky district, Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER OLEINIKOV

Russian rescuers search for human remains and collect plane debris at the site of the crashed Russian Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 passenger plane near the Stepanovskoy village near Argunovo, Ramensky district, Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian rescuers search human remains and collect plane debris at the site of the crashed Russian Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 passenger plane near the Stepanovskoy village near Argunovo, Ramensky district, Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A passenger jet belonging to Russia's Saratov Airlines that vanished from the radar and crashed soon after takeoff from a Moscow airport killing all 71 occupants was fully intact until moment of impact, when the aircraft exploded and strewed wreckage across the snow-covered field into which it collided, Russian investigators in charge of the case said Monday.

A twin-engined Antonov AN-148 model belonging to the Saratov regional carrier departed Moscow's Domodedovo Airport on Sunday afternoon carrying 65 passengers and 6 crewmembers en route to the southern city of Orsk before it came down just 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast outside the capital, near the village of Argunovo.