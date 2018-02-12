A passenger jet belonging to Russia's Saratov Airlines that vanished from the radar and crashed soon after takeoff from a Moscow airport killing all 71 occupants was fully intact until moment of impact, when the aircraft exploded and strewed wreckage across the snow-covered field into which it collided, Russian investigators in charge of the case said Monday.
A twin-engined Antonov AN-148 model belonging to the Saratov regional carrier departed Moscow's Domodedovo Airport on Sunday afternoon carrying 65 passengers and 6 crewmembers en route to the southern city of Orsk before it came down just 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast outside the capital, near the village of Argunovo.