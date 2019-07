A salesman shows sarees to his customers at a traditional saree store in New Delhi, India, July 3, 2019 (issued July 5, 2019). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Worn by women for thousands of years, sarees continue to hold a privileged space in regular Indian households, while also managing to capture the imagination of the fashion industry as celebrities show them off at events at home and abroad.

Despite the onslaught of globalization and the increasing popularity of western clothing in the country, the traditional garment — a long unstitched cloth — has managed to hold its importance in the wardrobes of Indian women.