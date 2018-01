(FILE) Ryoo Yong-Gyu, director of the Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division of South Korea's Meteorological Administration, speaks as a screen shows seismic activity from North Korea at the Korea Meteorological Administration center in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) A satellite image dated Aug. 27, 2016, and provided by Airbus Defense and Space and 38 North on Sep. 8, 2016, purportedly shows a North Korean nuclear test site in an unknown location in the northeastern part of the country. EPA-EFE/AIRBUS / 38 NORTH / HANDOUT

(FILE) Ryoo Yong-Gyu, director of the Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division of South Korea's Meteorological Administration, speaks as a screen showing seismic activity from North Korea at the Korea Meteorological Administration center in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Satellite images show that North Korea has bored new tunnels near its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, indicating Pyongyang's intention to maintain its potential for future nuclear testing, a US website specialized in North Korean affairs said Thursday.

The images, taken on Dec. 28, 2017 and revealed Thursday by US-based website 38North, show that significant tunnel excavation activities were being carried out in the so-called Western Portal in Punggye-ri, in northeastern North Korea.