A file combo picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea on Jan. 10, 2016 and US President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters in New York, USA on Sept. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA/JUSTIN LANE

North Korea may have stopped operations in its only nuclear reactor, a website specializing in North Korean affairs said on Thursday, ahead of upcoming summits involving Pyongyang to discuss the possible denuclearization of the regime.

According to an analysis of satellite images taken on Mar. 30 by the website 38 North, the generators of the five megawatt experimental reactor of the Yongbyon nuclear research center did not seem to show any activity.