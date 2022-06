A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows members of the international media witnessing an explosion at an entrance tunnel during the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, 24 May 2018 (issued 25 May 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Earth is displaced during an explosion on the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, 24 May 2018.

A North Korean soldier stands guard at an entrance shaft prior to the detonation of explosives during the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, 24 May 2018.

Satellite photos analyzed by a specialist website have revealed activity in underground tunnels at the North Korean Punggye-ri facility, which experts say has been readied for a new nuclear test.

Images taken on June 14 show "new construction activity" in tunnel 4 (also known as the West Portal), "strongly suggesting an effort to re-enable it for potential future testing," said the analysis published on the website Beyond Parallel.