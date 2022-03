An undated photo released on 24 April 2016 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows an 'underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile' conducted at an undisclosed location in North Korea (reissued 05 April 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An image obtained by Yonhap News Agency showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looking through a pair of binoculars at a ballistic missile (not in frame), believed to have been launched from underwater near Sinpo, on the northeast coast of North Korean, 09 May 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA SOUTH KOREA OUT

An image obtained by Yonhap News Agency showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pointing at a ballistic missile believed to have been launched from underwater near Sinpo, on the northeast coast of North Korean, 09 May 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA SOUTH KOREA OUT

A group of experts has detected activity at North Korea's primary submarine shipyard in satellite images taken amid Pyongyang's ongoing weapons testing.

The eight images, taken between Feb. 16 and Mar. 27, show "unusual movement" of an experimental ballistic missile submarine (SSBA) used by Pyongyang to test submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) at the Sinpo South Shipyard on the country’s northeastern coast, specialized website Beyond Parallel said Wednesday.