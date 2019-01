A handout satellite image from Planet Labs, Inc shows the Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatau on Jan. 2, 2019, showing an extensive bay that formed after its partial collapse which is thought to have caused a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait on Dec. 22, 2018. PLANET LABS INC HANDOUT

A handout satellite image from Planet Labs, Inc shows the Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatau on Dec. 17, 2018, before its partial collapse which is thought to have caused a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait on Dec. 22, 2018. PLANET LABS INC HANDOUT

A handout satellite image from Planet Labs, Inc shows the Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatau on Dec. 30, 2018, and an extensive bay that has formed due to its partial collapse which is thought to have caused a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait on Dec. 22, 2018. PLANET LABS INC HANDOUT

New satellite images released on Thursday show the extent of the collapse of Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano, which is thought to have triggered the deadly Dec. 22 tsunami in the Sunda Strait.

Planet Labs, headquartered in San Francisco, United States, provided EFE with images captured by the SkySat satellite before and after the volcanic eruption.