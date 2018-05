Yoo Yong-kyu, an official at the South Korean national earthquake situation room of the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, explains the location of an artificial earthquake detected from North Korea's nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, Sept. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The national earthquake situation room of the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 3, 2017 as the weather agency announced that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was detected from North Korea's nuclear test site Punggye-ri. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea has started to dismantle its nuclear test site, which it had pledged to close down after the inter-Korean summit, according to satellite images published and analyzed by specialist website 38 North on Tuesday.

Pyongyang had announced it would publicly dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear facility between May 23 and 25 by destroying the tunnels in the complex with explosions, blocking entrances and removing observation areas, research centers and security structures.