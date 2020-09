Military tanks drive past during a parade celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean soldiers march with a portrait of Supreme leader Kim Il-sung during a parade celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

New satellite images show that intense preparations are underway for a large-scale military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of North Korea's ruling party on Oct. 10, a website devoted to the analysis of the reclusive nation said on Tuesday.