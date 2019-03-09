Satellite images released Saturday showed activity at a North Korean rocket production facility, which could suggest the country was preparing to launch a missile or satellite following a failed bilateral summit with the United States to denuclearize the Asian state.

Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Project at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, posted a set of images on Twitter that showed evidence of movement at the Sanum-dong research facility located in Pyongyang's Ryongsong district.