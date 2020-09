A file picture shows a South Korean man watching a breaking news report for North Korea's recent missile launch, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 09 March 2020. EFE-EPA/FILEJEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea may be preparing to launch a submarine ballistic missile, according to the latest satellite imagery of a shipyard on its east coast.

Yonhap news agency said the Sinpo South Shipyard was abuzz with activities, suggesting preparations for a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). EFE-EPA