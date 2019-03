A file picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 09 April 2012 shows the Unha-13 booster rocket at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Cholsan County, North Korea, 08 April 2012. Accoding to media reports on 12 December 2012, North Korea launched a long-range rocket in a move widely condemned as a possible test of ballistic technology. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

An undated photograph made avaiable on 09 April 2016 by the North Korean News Agency KNCA showing Kim Jong Un (C), Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army, issuing an order to conduct the ground jet test of a new type high-power engine of inter-continental ballistic rocket and personally comes to the Sohae Space Center to guide the test. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA

A satellite image, dated 03 August 2018, and provided by 38 North on 08 August 2018, shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae satellite launch site, North Korea's main missile engine testing site. US website 38 North said there is progress in the site's dismantlement in line with a promise made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at his historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in June this year. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Satellite images analyzed by experts on Wednesday show the partial reconstruction of facilities at the satellite launching base in Sohae, North Korea, which the regime had started to dismantle last year, and which had shown no activity for months.

The satellite images analyzed, captured on Mar. 2, two days after the Hanoi summit that concluded without an agreement between the US and North Korea, show that reconstruction has begun on the launch pad and the vertical test bench for rocket engines.