General view of the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 26, 2018. The President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez is set to assume his second term on Jan. 27. EPA/Gustavo Amador

Honduran military guard access to the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 26, 2019. The President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez is set to assume his second term on Jan. 27. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

The presidential candidate of the Opposition Alliance against Dictatorship, Salvador Nasralla, said on Friday that the people of Honduras had the last chance on Saturday to stop incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez from assuming the post of president, alleging that Hernandez's re-election was a fraud.

Before starting a tour of different parts of Tegucigalpa in a cavalcade of vehicles, Nasralla told reporters that Saturday would be the last chance for Honduras to avoid "dictatorship" and said people might repent if they did not rise up, as dictatorships were cruel.