A Yemeni sits amongst the debris of destroyed building damaged after an airstrike at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis inspect the site of their destroyed house, after the Saudi-led airstrike at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni man carries his luggage after his house was destroyed due to a Saudi-led airstrike at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis inspect the site of their destroyed house, after the Saudi-led airstrike at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A police vehicle blocks a street leading to a destroyed building damaged after an airstrike at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

At least six people were reportedly killed and 32 wounded when Saudi Arabian-led air forces carried out bombings on the Yemeni capital Sana'a on Thursday.

In a statement, the international coalition led by Saudi Arabia said it attacked several "legitimate" targets, including military bases and weapon and ammunition stores controlled by Houthis, an insurgency that Riyadh considers a terrorist organization.