After singing a strategic framework agreement to explore natural gas and LNG investment opportunities between UAE's ADNOC and Saudi ARAMCO, a discussion is held between Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei (3-L), Minister of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, Amin H. Nasser (3-R), President and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company Saudi Aramco, and Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber (2-R), Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Director-General and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), the Chairman of Masdar, the Chairman of UAE National Media Council and the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, as part of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei (L), Minister of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, listens as Khalid al-Falih (R), Chairman of the JMMC and Minister of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, speaks during a session at the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

John Defterios (L), Emerging Markets Editor and Anchor of CNNMoney, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo(R), OPEC Secretary General, and Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei (2-L), Minister of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, listen to Khalid al-Falih(2-R), Chairman of the JMMC and Minister of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during a session at the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Khalid al-Falih, Chairman of the JMMC and Minister of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, speaks during a session at the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

The Saudi minister of energy said on Monday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed to reduce oil supply by 2019 to approximately 1 million barrels per day.

Khaled al-Falih, who made his remarks at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference held in the United Arab Emirates pointed out that the technical analysis reviewed on Sunday showed the reduction was required to rebalance the market.