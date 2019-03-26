US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) display the signed Presidential proclamation on the Golan Heights following meetings in the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denounced the decision of the president of the United States to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights area in Syria, calling it a violation of international law.

Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had signed a proclamation on Monday at the White House officially recognizing Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, a part of southwestern Syria that has been under Israeli military occupation since the Six-Day War of 1967.