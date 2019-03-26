efe-epaCairo

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denounced the decision of the president of the United States to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights area in Syria, calling it a violation of international law.

Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had signed a proclamation on Monday at the White House officially recognizing Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, a part of southwestern Syria that has been under Israeli military occupation since the Six-Day War of 1967.