Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends a press conference during the 29th Arab Summit, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister confirmed Tuesday that his country is in talks with the United States about sending Arab ground troops to eastern Syria.

Adel al-Jubeir made his remarks at a press conference alongside United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is on a visit to Riyadh.